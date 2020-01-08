|
|
Marianne Schroyer, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020, after a six-month battle with cancer. Originally from Springfield, MO, she was a long-time resident of Lakewood, Ohio. She most recently served as director of client services for Blue Waters Wealth Advisors of Westlake, Ohio, and was member of the Community Church of Portage Lakes, where her husband, David, serves as pastor of worship and senior adult ministry. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Rev. David N. Schroyer; two daughters, Kara (Kyle) LaClair of Richmond, VA; and Krista (Steven) Monaco of San Mateo, CA; and one son, Eric Schroyer of Cleveland, OH; mother, Annabelle Sheridan of Springfield, MO; siblings, Deanna, Carla, Lynn, Greg, and Gail; six grandchildren, Kathryn, Anna, Sophie and Gracie LaClair, Andrew and Lauren Monaco. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Community Church of Portage Lakes, 3260 Cormany Road, Akron, Ohio, with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Community Church of Portage Lakes piano fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020