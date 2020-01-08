Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Church of Portage Lakes
3260 Cormany Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Schroyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne Schroyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne Schroyer Obituary
Marianne Schroyer, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, went home to be with the Lord on January 5, 2020, after a six-month battle with cancer. Originally from Springfield, MO, she was a long-time resident of Lakewood, Ohio. She most recently served as director of client services for Blue Waters Wealth Advisors of Westlake, Ohio, and was member of the Community Church of Portage Lakes, where her husband, David, serves as pastor of worship and senior adult ministry. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Rev. David N. Schroyer; two daughters, Kara (Kyle) LaClair of Richmond, VA; and Krista (Steven) Monaco of San Mateo, CA; and one son, Eric Schroyer of Cleveland, OH; mother, Annabelle Sheridan of Springfield, MO; siblings, Deanna, Carla, Lynn, Greg, and Gail; six grandchildren, Kathryn, Anna, Sophie and Gracie LaClair, Andrew and Lauren Monaco. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Community Church of Portage Lakes, 3260 Cormany Road, Akron, Ohio, with a reception to follow. Interment will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Community Church of Portage Lakes piano fund.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -