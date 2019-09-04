|
|
Marianne T.Calhoun Marianne Tunberg Calhoun, 82, passed away on September 1, 2019. Marianne was born and lived most of her life in Akron. An active member of the Junior League as well as parent associations at St. Sebastian's School and Walsh Jesuit High School, Marianne was a devoted mother and grandmother, an avid gardener, crafter, and raised soft-coated Wheaten Terriers. Preceded in death by her husband, Tom; son, Bill; and siblings, Joan Chase and Dean W. Tunberg, Marianne is survived by her sons, Vern and Robert (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Cheryl, and grandsons, Tom, Jim and Sam as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 5 - 8 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Walsh Jesuit High School or the ASPCA.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019