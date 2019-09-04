Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
164 W. Market St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marianne Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marianne T. Calhoun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marianne T. Calhoun Obituary
Marianne T.Calhoun Marianne Tunberg Calhoun, 82, passed away on September 1, 2019. Marianne was born and lived most of her life in Akron. An active member of the Junior League as well as parent associations at St. Sebastian's School and Walsh Jesuit High School, Marianne was a devoted mother and grandmother, an avid gardener, crafter, and raised soft-coated Wheaten Terriers. Preceded in death by her husband, Tom; son, Bill; and siblings, Joan Chase and Dean W. Tunberg, Marianne is survived by her sons, Vern and Robert (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Cheryl, and grandsons, Tom, Jim and Sam as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 5 - 8 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to Walsh Jesuit High School or the ASPCA.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marianne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hummel Funeral Home (Copley)
Download Now