Mariatana T. Salerno Mariatana T. Salerno (nee Santora), aged 77 years, beloved wife for 31 years to the late Frank A., loving mother of Anthony Kenney (Rosa), Salvatore (Laurie), Gina Kenney Huber (Charles), Margaret Salerno, Paul Kenney, Anne Workman, Frank Jr., Tony (Adriana) and Mariatana del Rosario (Gary), devoted grandmother of Anthony Jr., Sara, Robert, Blazine, Michael, Nicolette, Emelie, Christian, Kade, Dawn, Frankie III, Joelle, Rianna, Rocco, Jude and soon-to-be Baby Lily, dearest great-grandmother, treasured daughter of the late Walter and Marie (nee Mangano) Santora, cherished sister of Fred Maher (Gail), Vince "Jimmy" Cardenas and Alice "Kelly" Cornell (Terry), fond aunt, grand-aunt, niece, cousin and friend to many. Member of Union Local # 310. Relatives and friends are requested to meet for the Mass of Christian Burial Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at St. Paul Shrine (Euclid Ave. at E. 40th St.) at 9:30 a.m. Burial following in Lake View Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute and celebrate the life of Mariatana at THE DeJOHN-FLYNN-MYLOTT FUNERAL HOME, 4600 MAYFIELD RD., SOUTH EUCLID (44121) SUNDAY 2-6 PM. On-line obituary, guestbook and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019