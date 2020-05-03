) Marie Cecilia Brazel (nee Granata) passed away peacefully on April 30, 2020. She was born on January 20, 1953 in Akron, Ohio to Anthony and Laura Granata. Marie made her home in Wadsworth, Ohio (although the mailbox lived in Norton) with her husband, Bill and their three daughters, Laura, Christie, and Shelly. A true Italian, Marie loved having people in her home. She always had extra food on her table and never turned away family or friends. She was known for her gnocchi with homemade meatballs and sauce. Later in life, she took up stamping and card-making. Marie was a devoted wife and loving mother. Bill was the light of Marie's life for over 46 years, and she loved him dearly. She instilled a fierce sense of independence in each of her girls, and laughed as she said she did too good a job. Marie is survived by her husband, Bill; daughters, Laura, Christine (Ron), and Michelle; grandchildren, Cecilia, Francesca, Joey, and Brian; brother, Joseph (Chris); sisters, Toni (David) and Laura (Paul); and sister-in-law, Sandy. Her parents, Anthony and Laura, and her brother, Robert are deceased. The family will receive friends 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 12 noon in Sharon Cemetery. All attendees must have a face covering and observe social distancing rules. There will be a limit of 10 visitors in the building at a time. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Summa Foundation, 525 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44304, www.summahealth.org/foundation/ways-to-give/give-now Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.