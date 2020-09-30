) Marie E. (nee Zevely) Mulligan, 78, of Willoughby, passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Brookdale of Wickliffe. Born Sept. 15, 1942, in Cleveland, she had lived in Akron before moving to Lake County 11 years ago. Marie was a breast cancer survivor. She loved and enjoyed working out. She was the loving mother of Kevin J. Mulligan. Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John D. Mulligan (April 4, 2009); and parents, John and Angie (nee Malitonti) Zevely. Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life at 7:30 p.m. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Knollwood Cemetery, 1678 SOM Center Road, Mayfield Heights. (Family and friends are to meet at the main gate.) The family suggests contributions in her name be made to the Cleveland Food Bank, Covenant House or Four Ocean. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
