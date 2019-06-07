Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ellen Andrews


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie Ellen Andrews Obituary
Marie Ellen

Andrews (Nemeth)

NORTON -- Marie

Andrews, 89, passed away on June 4, 2019.

She was born November 18, 1929 to the late Julius and Anna Nemeth. Marie was a registered nurse who graduated from Ohio Valley School of Nursing in 1951 at the top of her class. She worked her entire life compassionately and professionally caring for her patients. She enjoyed nature and the outdoors, fishing, RV'ing, trips to Florida and spending time with her family and cat, Tommy.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Donald. She is survived by her children: Deborah (John) Miller, Donald (Mary) Andrews, Rebecca Wolf, and Jeff (Jonna) Andrews; brother, David Nemeth; grandchildren, Rick, Joe,

Allison, Jason, Jenny, Joshua, Erin and

Stephen; great-grand

children; as well as many other family members and friends.

Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, Ohio on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m., where services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Harlem Springs Cemetery in Carroll County. Condolences and memories can be shared with Marie's family at the funeral home website.

(330) 825-3633

Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now