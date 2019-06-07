Marie Ellen



Andrews (Nemeth)



NORTON -- Marie



Andrews, 89, passed away on June 4, 2019.



She was born November 18, 1929 to the late Julius and Anna Nemeth. Marie was a registered nurse who graduated from Ohio Valley School of Nursing in 1951 at the top of her class. She worked her entire life compassionately and professionally caring for her patients. She enjoyed nature and the outdoors, fishing, RV'ing, trips to Florida and spending time with her family and cat, Tommy.



Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Donald. She is survived by her children: Deborah (John) Miller, Donald (Mary) Andrews, Rebecca Wolf, and Jeff (Jonna) Andrews; brother, David Nemeth; grandchildren, Rick, Joe,



Allison, Jason, Jenny, Joshua, Erin and



Stephen; great-grand



children; as well as many other family members and friends.



Friends may call at the Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, Ohio on Sunday, June 9, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m., where services will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment at Harlem Springs Cemetery in Carroll County. Condolences and memories can be shared with Marie's family at the funeral home website.



(330) 825-3633



Bacher-Norton Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 7, 2019