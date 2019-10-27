Home

POWERED BY

Services
Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Grafton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie Ellen Grafton


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie Ellen Grafton Obituary
Marie Ellen Goldsmith Grafton (nee Carpenter) passed away October 21, 2019. She was born February 10, 1924 and grew up in Akron with her family and lifelong friends. She raised her children in Stow and retired from Stow Public Library. Marie was the most generous, supportive, funny, daughter, sister, cousin, Mom, Aunt, Grandma, Great Grandma, friend and neighbor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Marie leaves her Goldsmith children, Gary and Vivian, James and Cynthia and Cathy; Grandchildren, Dana and Aaron Hervey, Michael and Karen Goldsmith, Robin and Patrick Lawrence, and Erin Chester; Great Grandchildren, Cameron Hervey "George", Ian Michaud, Micah Martinez, Kylah and Myah Goldsmith, Johnathan and Garrett Nokes, Madison, Jessica and Katherine Chester; Great Great Grandson, Everest Nokes; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. "Love you more." Please celebrate Marie with your family and friends. Services in care of The Billow Funeral Homes and Crematory. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now