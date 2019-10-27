|
Marie Ellen Goldsmith Grafton (nee Carpenter) passed away October 21, 2019. She was born February 10, 1924 and grew up in Akron with her family and lifelong friends. She raised her children in Stow and retired from Stow Public Library. Marie was the most generous, supportive, funny, daughter, sister, cousin, Mom, Aunt, Grandma, Great Grandma, friend and neighbor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Marie leaves her Goldsmith children, Gary and Vivian, James and Cynthia and Cathy; Grandchildren, Dana and Aaron Hervey, Michael and Karen Goldsmith, Robin and Patrick Lawrence, and Erin Chester; Great Grandchildren, Cameron Hervey "George", Ian Michaud, Micah Martinez, Kylah and Myah Goldsmith, Johnathan and Garrett Nokes, Madison, Jessica and Katherine Chester; Great Great Grandson, Everest Nokes; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. "Love you more." Please celebrate Marie with your family and friends. Services in care of The Billow Funeral Homes and Crematory. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019