Marie Gladys Lowrey, born August 2, 1925 in Akron, Ohio, passed away May 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Grace Robertson; husband, Eugene Lowrey; sons, Rudy and Bobby Lowrey; and grandsons, Steven Lowrey and David Malcolm; Marie is survived by her son, David Lowrey; her daughters, Bonnie Berisko (Ken), Linda Sloan (Bill) and Marlene Horner; grandchildren, Kimberly Stakleff, Jeana Malcolm, Rudy Eugene Lowrey, Christopher Lowrey, Robert Lowrey Jr.; and many great- and great-great grandchildren. Marie was a kind and gentle soul. She cherished her family and dear friends. Mom loved life. Her home was her pride and joy. She loved planting flowers and nurturing them all summer and won the plaque for the most beautiful yard by Akron every year. She enjoyed watching the birds in her birdhouses in the yard nesting and having their babies. She will be missed immensely and will forever be in our hearts. She was a member of South Arlington United Methodist Church. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to South Arlington United Methodist Church, 790 S. Arlington St., Akron, Ohio 44306. To Share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com. (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.