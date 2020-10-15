Marie Betts, 82, from Fairlawn, Ohio, died October 8, 2020 at the home of her daughter, surrounded by her children and family. Marie was born on August 13, 1938 in Cochrane, Ontario, the daughter of late Richard and Rachel Wagner, sister of Stanley Wagner and Ronald Knight. She wed the late Danny L Dick on February 11, 1956, and George Kelley on June 21, 2020. Marie graduated with her Master of Science in Nursing from the University of Akron in 1998. Marie worked in multiple roles over her 40+ year career as a nurse and Clinical Nurse Specialist. As well as volunteered at hospice, women's shelters and the Red Cross upon retirement. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, W. Randall and Denise Dick of Ft Pierce, Florida; her daughter and son-in-law, Ronda and Donald James of Strongsville, Ohio; her son and daughter-in-law, James and Becky Dick of Richfield, Ohio; and her daughter, Holly Zeller of Copley, Ohio; grandchildren, for whom she adored, Danielle Samartano, Rochelle Satow, Michael Dicons, Jeffrey Dick, Ryan James, Jacob Dick, Holly James , and Mackenzie, Harrison and Devin Zeller; great-grandchildren, Dinasti James, John and Dominic Samartano, Herman James, Savannah Satow, Ryan James Jr., Brooke and Caleb Dicons. A Celebration of Life will be held at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd., Fairlawn, OH on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 3 to 6:00 p.m. Catholic Memorial Mass will be at St Hilary Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn OH, on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. Donations may be made in her honor at Access, Inc., Akron, Ohio.