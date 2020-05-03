Marie H. Wise
1924 - 2020
Marie H. Wise, 95, passed away quietly April 28, 2020. Born in Cleveland May 12, 1924 to Carl and Marie Noss Henkel, she married Paul H. Wise in 1959. Marie was an Executive Secretary at NASA for 15 years and was an office volunteer at Fairlawn West U.C.C. for 25 years. She is survived by her sons, David and Kevin and many nieces and nephews. More than almost anything else, she liked rescuing, owning and caring for dogs. Memorials can be made to the Humane Society of Summit County or One of a Kind Pets, Akron. Private family services were held with burial at Rose Hill Burial Park. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FALLS Chapel)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Billow Falls Chapel
1907 23rd Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223
(330) 867-4141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Billow Funeral Homes
