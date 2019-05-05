|
|
Marie L. House
CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Marie L. House, 85, passed away May 1, 2019. Marie was born in York, Pa., and resided in Cuyahoga Falls. She was a very active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church and is now with her Lord and Savior.
Marie is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph; children, M. Katherine Hodge, Richenda (Norman) Davis, Joseph (Roselyn) House Jr., Steven (Louise) House; grandchildren, Tara, David, Asa, Sara, Martin, Brandi, Daulton, and Cassandra; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Martin Grothe Sr., Dorthea Jacobsen, and Paul Grothe. She will also be greatly missed by all her church family and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2141 5th St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH, 44221. Friends may call at the church two hours before the services.
In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to Redeemer Christian School.
To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019