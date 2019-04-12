Home

Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home - Doylestown
132 N. Portage St.
Doylestown, OH 44230
330-658-2211
Marie L. Stufflebeam


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Marie L. Stufflebeam Obituary
Marie L. Stufflebeam

DOYLESTOWN - Marie Loraine Stufflebeam (nee Bidinger) was on this Earth from October 12, 1923 until God called her home on April 9, 2019.

A resident of Doylestown since 1952, she was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, the Altar Society, and the Doylestown American Legion Post #407 Ladies Auxiliary.

Preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Mabel (Baker) Bidinger; brother, Lauren Bidinger; sisters-in-law, Shirley Bidinger, Helen Bidinger; nephews, Greg and Jeff Bidinger; she is survived by her husband of 71 years, Paul; daughter, Karen (Larry) Ketler; son, Patrick (Tanya) Stufflebeam; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother and a sister. A private Mass of Christian burial will be held by the family with interment at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
