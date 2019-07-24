Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ciriello & Carr Funeral Homes
810 Portage Trail
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-7116
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
1905 Portage Tr.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Valentini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie L. Valentini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie L. Valentini Obituary
Marie L. Valentini

Marie L. Valentini, 81, passed away July 18, 2019 after a short illness.

She was born and lived in the Akron area her entire life.

Marie worked at Weaver Workshop and enjoyed going to the Hope Center in Stow.

She will be missed by her family and fondly remembered for her contagious laugh.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Francis Valentini; her two sisters, Nina (Joseph) Edminister, and Linda Wilkinson.

She is survived by her sisters, Louise (Henry) Palombo, Cathy (Anthony) DeLuca; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cardinal Village for their unrelenting care and concern for Marie.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday, July 25 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Tr., Cuyahoga Falls.

Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now