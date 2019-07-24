|
|
Marie L. Valentini
Marie L. Valentini, 81, passed away July 18, 2019 after a short illness.
She was born and lived in the Akron area her entire life.
Marie worked at Weaver Workshop and enjoyed going to the Hope Center in Stow.
She will be missed by her family and fondly remembered for her contagious laugh.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic and Francis Valentini; her two sisters, Nina (Joseph) Edminister, and Linda Wilkinson.
She is survived by her sisters, Louise (Henry) Palombo, Cathy (Anthony) DeLuca; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cardinal Village for their unrelenting care and concern for Marie.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Thursday, July 25 at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Tr., Cuyahoga Falls.
Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019