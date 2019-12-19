Home

Together Again The lovely Marie Louise Constantine, 91, passed in her home Dec. 17, 2019. A life resident of Akron and proud graduate of St. Vincent High School. She worked alongside her husband at Flowers by Gus until retiring in 2009. Marie was full of life. A talented soprano, she sang in the choir at St. Bernard's, the operettas at Goodyear Theater, and any place she got a chance. A member of Fairlawn Country Club. She loved to golf, travel, tell stories, and make everyone feel loved. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Gus; parents, William Leo and Pearl Bernard; brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Lula) Bernard; and niece Judy. Survived by sons, David (Yvonne) and Tom (Tina) McLaughlin; step-daughter, Anna Marie (Fred) Frederick; grandchildren: Mike (Heather), Jackie, Patrick and Alison McLaughlin, Jeff (Debbie) and Jason (Melissa) Frederick; great-grandchildren: Hannah and Emily McLaughlin, Jason, Brandon (Emma), Jordan, Tyler, Ryan, Lauren and Lindsey Frederick; great-great-grandson, Rohen; many nieces and nephews. The family thanks Akron City Hospital, Summa Hospice and Homewatch CareGivers for outstanding care and support. Friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20 at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main) 552 N. Main St., Akron, OH, where a service will begin at 11 a.m. with Fr. Steve Brunovsky officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Hilary School Musical Theatre/Arts Fund, 645 Moorfield Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333 or Hospice of Summa, PO Box 2090, Akron, OH 44309.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 19, 2019
