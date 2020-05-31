Marie M. Abernethy
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie M. Abernethy, 95, of BARBERTON went home to be with the Lord, May 25, 2020. She was b orn May 30, 1924 in Smokerun, Pa. to the late Metro and Marie Macker. She retired from Steere Enterprises as a line worker for injection molds after many years of service. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, card playing, bingo and fishing. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, John; son, Fred; daughter, Marie; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren; she leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, John (Kathy), William (Kathy), Adrienne (Terry) Miller and Michael (Lora); 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Robert Tauscher officiating. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Abernethy family. Messages and memories of Marie can be shared at schluppucakfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved