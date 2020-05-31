Marie M. Abernethy, 95, of BARBERTON went home to be with the Lord, May 25, 2020. She was b orn May 30, 1924 in Smokerun, Pa. to the late Metro and Marie Macker. She retired from Steere Enterprises as a line worker for injection molds after many years of service. She enjoyed bowling, golfing, card playing, bingo and fishing. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, John; son, Fred; daughter, Marie; two grandchildren and three great grandchildren; she leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, John (Kathy), William (Kathy), Adrienne (Terry) Miller and Michael (Lora); 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery, 100 E. Waterloo Rd Akron, Ohio 44319 with Pastor Robert Tauscher officiating. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Abernethy family. Messages and memories of Marie can be shared at schluppucakfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.