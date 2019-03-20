Marie M.



Petersen



The matriarch of our entire family has gone to the arms of our Lord at the age of 96, on March 16, 2019. Marie was born to Herman and Meta Sommer in Copley, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her mother and father, husband, Louis; brothers, Albert, Henry, Edwin, Butch (Richard), Jerry (Gerald) and Frederick; sisters, Dorthea and Harriet and her grandson, Adam Petersen. She is survived by her son, Jan (Patti) Petersen; daughter, Victoria (Darryl) Bowling; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Donna Sommer, Mae Clark, Beatrice Miracle and Betty Smith and numerous nieces and nephews.



Copley High School has now lost the last surviving member of the graduating class of 1942. She loved her class and they exchanged letters and met regularly for lunch. Church was a large part of her life also until she could no longer hear. She was a lifelong member of Copley United Methodist Church where she was the organist for many years.



Marie retired from the Akron Board of Education as an administrative assistant who took part in the writing of the Title I program. She was an avid quilter; making sure that the first born of every family member had a hand quilted baby quilt to be passed down to future generations in their individual families.



Her children wish to thank the Hospice Center of Copley for their wonderful care. We especially thank her home nurse Kim, aid LaToy, social worker Claire and Chaplain Laura. They provided much needed support.



Calling hours will be Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley, Ohio 44321. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Copley United Methodist Church, 1518 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd., Akron, Ohio 44321. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



Marie was greatly loved by all her family and her smile and stories will be sorely missed. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to the Copley United Methodist Church or The Hospice Center of Copley in her name. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019