Marie M. Vance (nee Natalizio) Marie M. Vance, nee Natalizio, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Marie was born in Akron, OH to the late Joe and Jenny (Baldi) Natalizio and lived in the Akron and Cuyahoga Falls areas most of her life. She was a member of St. Martha Parish and worked for O'Neil's/May Company for 35 years. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Vance; sister, Joanne Lezak; and brother, Phil Natalizio. She is survived by husband of 60 years, Jesse Vance Sr.; son, Jesse W. Vance, Jr.; and many other family and friends. Funeral Service will be Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Marie's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Marie's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 28, 2019