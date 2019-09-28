Home

Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
Marie M. Vance


1934 - 2019
Marie M. Vance Obituary
Marie M. Vance (nee Natalizio) Marie M. Vance, nee Natalizio, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. Marie was born in Akron, OH to the late Joe and Jenny (Baldi) Natalizio and lived in the Akron and Cuyahoga Falls areas most of her life. She was a member of St. Martha Parish and worked for O'Neil's/May Company for 35 years. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Vance; sister, Joanne Lezak; and brother, Phil Natalizio. She is survived by husband of 60 years, Jesse Vance Sr.; son, Jesse W. Vance, Jr.; and many other family and friends. Funeral Service will be Monday, 11:00 a.m. at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 N. Main St., Akron, OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. Marie's final resting place will be Holy Cross Cemetery. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Marie's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
