Marie "Jane" Mason, 85, passed away on March 3, 2020. Jane was born in Akron, Ohio on May 3, 1934 to the late Burnard and Anna Joseph. Jane was a 30 year member of Broadman Baptist Church, having previously attended North Haven Covenant Church. Jane was a longtime volunteer at Summa Western Reserve Hospital. She made many friends there during her 25 years of service. Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Mason. She will be dearly missed by her children, Deborah (Bennett) Friedman and Terry Mason (Hilary McLeod); grandson, Andrew Friedman; and siblings, Shirley Scaduto and Ronald (Gracie) Joseph; many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 2 to 4 followed by a 4 p.m. funeral service with Pastor John McIntyre officiating at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Hospice, 3515 Massillon Rd., Suite 270, Uniontown, OH 44685. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020