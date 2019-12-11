|
|
) TALLMADGE -- Marie L. (Valentino) Pitts, 88, of Tallmadge, Ohio, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family and loved ones. Marie graduated from Lincoln High School in Cleveland, Ohio in 1949. She was a majorette in the school band. She excelled in music and earned honors at state competitions. Marie loved her piano and would often fill the house with her favorite music. She attended Kent state University, where she met her recently departed husband, Dick Pitts and enjoyed 67 years of marriage. Along with her husband she built a successful tire business called Pitts Tire and ran it until she was 85 years old. She was a natural business woman. She loved people. Her customers would often come back just to talk and visit. She always had a smile to give, an ear to listen and some kind of food or beverage to offer. She enjoyed music, theater, traveling and spending time with her family. She loved her Italian heritage. One of her fondest memories was her trip to Italy. Marie sacrificed much for her loved ones. She endured many losses but her faith in Jesus Christ sustained her. One of her most used quotes was "What will be will be. It is in God's Hand". The family would like to express heart felt appreciation to Marie's caregivers. They loved her like their own. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; son, Richard J. Pitts; daughter, Patricia Pitts and brother, Michael Valentino. Marie is survived by her daughters, Susan Pitts and Deborah Pitts of Cuyahoga Falls; and her beloved grandchildren. Visitation will be 10:30 until 11:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Victory Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church on Friday with Rev. Michael Matusz officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Victory Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 11, 2019