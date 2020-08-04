Marie Rinehart, 86, of Rittman, OH and formerly of Lodi, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy Rinehart and her fiance Robert Call of Rittman. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick, two sisters and three brothers. Visitation Thursday, August 6, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at Parker Funeral Home, 210 Medina St., Lodi, where her funeral service will immediately follow the visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. Masks and social distancing guidelines are encouraged. Burial, Woodlawn Cemetery in Lodi. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Go to www.parkerfuneralhomes.com
for a full obituary and online guestbook.