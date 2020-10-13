DOYLESTOWN -- Marie S. Rhodes, age 81, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020. Born on July 29, 1939 in Stoney Creek, MI to the late Archie M. and Anna Belle (Smith) Walworth, she was a resident of Doylestown since 1963. Marie retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 30 years as a rural route carrier. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ahti Telin; second husband, Larry Rhodes; sister, Elizabeth Harvey; daughter, Deborah Heckman; and son, Patrick Telin. Marie is survived by her son, Mike Telin (Dan Hathaway) of Lakewood, OH; brother, Robert Walworth (Connie) of Evart, MI; step-sons, Dale (Karen) Rhodes of Doylestown, and Mark (Barb) Rhodes of Massillon; step-daughter, Terrie Gent of Maryland; twelve grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Private services will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Marie's honor to the National Audubon Society, 225 Varick St., New York, NY 10014. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com
(Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)