Marie Thompson
, 92, of New Port Richey, passed away April 12, 2020. Born May 10, 1927 in Millvale, Pa. to Louis and Marie (Patz) Whittensoldner. Survivors include children: Walter (Gloria) Thompson, Barbara (Charles) Wyers, Dennis (Christine) Thompson, Benjamin (Della) Thompson and Mary (Robert) Rinaldi; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and two sisters, Anna Snyder and Helen Beck. Private Services with Burial at Standing Rock Cemetery. Catholic Memorial Mass to be announced at a later date. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home
