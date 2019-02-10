Marietta Franks



AKRON -- Marietta Franks, 79, passed away February 5, 2019, due to complications from FTD. Born February 24, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio to William and Nila Staley-Bowles, her family moved back to their hometown of Huntington, W. Va. in 1951. Marietta moved to Akron with her husband and best friend Fred, in 1979. Together they raised a family, ran a business, served in ministry, restored homes and enjoyed going on adventures.



She was active in the church, attending The Chapel in Akron since 1984, and served in the children's ministry. Marietta co-owned Akron Auto Clinic with her husband, handling the books, taxes and the day to day business, before retiring in 2012. Marietta loved God, her family, friends, community and was a blessing to everyone she met.



Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Kevin Bowles; sister, Sandy Bowles and father-in-law, John Franks, Jr., she is survived by her husband, Fred Franks, Sr.; daughter, Angie (Greg) Vogel; sons, Vinson (Dawn) Spurlock, Fred (Nissa) Franks, Jr., Jason (Erin) Franks and Jacob (Kari) Franks; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, William "Sonny" (Ellen) Bowles, Jr. and Ricky Bowles; sisters, Charla Aliff and Lori Harvey; mother-in-law, Evelyn Franks; and dozens of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.



Pastor Isaac Van Epps will conduct service Wednesday, February 13th at 10:30 a.m. at The Chapel (in Memorial Chapel), 135 Fir Hill, Akron 44304, where friends may call Tuesday, February 12th from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until service time.



