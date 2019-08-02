|
|
Marilee V. Hornor
MORRISON -- Marilee V. Hornor, 93, formerly of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and Palm Bay, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Resthave Home in Morrison, IL.
Born January 3, 1926 in Olney, Illinois to James Lee Smith and Edna E. Marshall Smith, she married Harold G. Hornor on December 23, 1949. He preceded her in death on July 23, 2007.
Marilee was a graduate of Goodyear Industrial University of Akron, Ohio and was employed as a secretary at Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. from 1944-1961. She returned to the workforce after her children were raised, working for the government and as a civilian for the U.S. Navy from 1978-1989. After retiring, she and Harold enjoyed many years of seasonal travel between Ohio and Florida. Marilee was a light-hearted, social person who loved her family, her friends, taking lots of pictures, crossword puzzles, and a good game of Scrabble.
Survivors include one son. Robert (Lee Runkle) Hornor of Malabar, FL; a daughter, Katherine (Louis) Sedig of Morrison, Illinois; grandchildren, Kyle Hornor, William, Charles, and Molly Sedig; stepgrandchildren, Newlie (Christy) Long and Amy Long; two great-grandsons, and five stepgreat-grandchildren; sister-in-law, RaJean Smith; and several dear nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; four brothers, James L. Smith Jr., Corwin M. Smith, Donald M. Smith and Stephen E. Smith; one stepson, Harold G. Hornor Jr.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 7 p.m. Graveside service and interment will be at the Weston Masonic Cemetery in Weston, West Virginia on August 5, 2019 at 2 p.m. A memorial has been established to Resthave Home in Morrison, Illinois. Local arrangements were completed by Schilling Funeral Home, Sterling. Arrangements may be viewed online at www.schillingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2019