|
|
Marilyn Bornman, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020. Born in Canton, she lived in the Uniontown and Hartville areas all of her life and graduated from Uniontown High School. Marilyn retired from CVS Pharmacy and was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Uniontown. She enjoyed playing cards and the lottery, but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandson. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, John and Fannie Heckman; sister, Frances Stewart; son, David Bornman; and former husband and dear friend, George Bornman. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Steve Sampson; grandson, Joshua Sampson; and sister, Julia (Bill) Pressler. Funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Monday, February 24, 2020 at Grace United Church of Christ, 13275 Cleveland Avenue NW, Uniontown, OH 44685 with Pastor Jeff Nelson officiating. Friends and family will be received at the church prior to the service on Monday, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. Private burial will follow at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Church of Christ at the address above. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 23, 2020