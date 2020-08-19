) Marilyn C. Spinelli, 79, of Barberton, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Altercare of Wadsworth. Marilyn was born October 5, 1940 in Cambridge, Ohio to Russel and Christine Fitch Shaffer. She married Jack Spinelli on February 24, 1961. He passed away January 18, 2013. Marilyn devoted her life to her husband and children. Marilyn will be deeply missed by her son, Mike (Karen) Spinelli of Wadsworth and daughter, Jackie (Todd) Gomez of Barberton; grandchildren, Shannon (Anthony) Vernace, Aaron Spinelli, Brett Spinelli, Dakotah Kammiller, Mackenzie Gomez; great-grandchildren, Aria and Andrew Dumitrescu; brother, Bill Shaffer; sister, Cheryl Mason. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ron Shaffer. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. A private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www. RobertsFuneralHome.com
