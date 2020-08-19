1/1
Marilyn C. Spinelli
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Marilyn C. Spinelli, 79, of Barberton, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Altercare of Wadsworth. Marilyn was born October 5, 1940 in Cambridge, Ohio to Russel and Christine Fitch Shaffer. She married Jack Spinelli on February 24, 1961. He passed away January 18, 2013. Marilyn devoted her life to her husband and children. Marilyn will be deeply missed by her son, Mike (Karen) Spinelli of Wadsworth and daughter, Jackie (Todd) Gomez of Barberton; grandchildren, Shannon (Anthony) Vernace, Aaron Spinelli, Brett Spinelli, Dakotah Kammiller, Mackenzie Gomez; great-grandchildren, Aria and Andrew Dumitrescu; brother, Bill Shaffer; sister, Cheryl Mason. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ron Shaffer. Friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel, Seville. A private burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www. RobertsFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home-Hillcrest Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home
9560 Acme Road
Seville, OH 44273
330-334-1204
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved