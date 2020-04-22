|
|
TOGETHER AGAIN Marilyn D. Gooden, affectionately known as "Mail", was born on October 9, 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama to James and Vivian Raybon. She departed this earthly life on April 16, 2020. She moved to Akron with her parents when she was an infant. She attended Akron Public Schools. Marilyn was a very creative and she loved to decorate, cook, draw, and she loved to spoil the kids! Mom enjoyed doing home improvement projects and all types of puzzles. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, James and Vivian; husband, Richard and sister, Roshell. She is survived by children, Robin, Richard Jr. (Monica) and Reggie (Corine); grandchildren, Ramarr, Donte, Reginald, Shatia, Shamar, Brianna and Tyler; siblings, Jeanette, Hazel, Gloria, Peggy and Darlynn (James); 10 great grandchildren and a host of wonderful aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousin and other relatives and friends. Friends may call on Thursday, April 23, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 12 noon at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Private services will follow. Service will be live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com at 12 noon. Private interment at Rose Hill Burial Park. 330-836-2725
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 22, 2020