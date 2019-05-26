Home

DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
(440) 449-1818
For more information about
Marilyn Dalessio
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rita Church
Marilyn Dalessio Obituary
Marilyn Dalessio

(nee Farinacci)

Marilyn Dalessio (nee Farinacci), was the beloved wife of the late Anthony for 57 years; dearest mother of Anthony (deceased) (Lisa) and Karen (David); loving Nana/Grandma of Caroline, Emily, Hannah and Mikaela; great-grandmother of Lucky the Bichon Poodle; dear sister of Dianne Catalioti (Joseph) (both deceased).

Marilyn enjoyed cooking, spending time with her granddaughters and conversations with Nicki, Marie and Gloria. She also enjoyed traveling to Italy with her husband and friend Marie.

Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 St. Rita Church. Entombment Lake View Cemetery. The family will receive friends to honor and to pay one's respects to Marilyn "a life well lived" at THE DiCICCO AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, 5975 MAYFIELD RD., MAYFIELD HTS., (at Lander Rd.) TUESDAY 4 TO 7 P.M.

Online condolences and guest registry www.diciccoandsonsfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
