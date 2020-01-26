Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Hummel Funeral Home (Akron)
500 East Exchange Street
Akron, OH 44304
330-253-6126
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Sebastian Church
Marilyn Guenther


1930 - 2020
Marilyn Guenther Obituary
) Marilyn Guenther, born December 12, 1930 in Akron died January 24 at the Village of St. Edward Nursing. She worked for many years at the Hallmark gift shop in Summit Mall and also did some volunteering at St. Thomas Hospital. Marilyn's happiest moments were spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack, Dick, and Tommy Wolfe, Maxine Siegferth and Jane Vaughn; her husband, Jack Guenther; daughters, Beth Fleshman and Julie Edwards. She is survived by daughter, Ellen (Rob) Zimmerman and grandchildren, Haley Zimmerman and Jen Edwards. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Sebastian Church. A private burial will take place next to her husband, Jack in Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Sebastian Parish Foundation, 476 Mull Ave., Akron 44320.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020
