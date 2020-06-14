Marilyn J. Becker (nee Klingenstein), 83, died June 7, 2020. Born July 12, 1936 in Akron to John and Katie Hollszapple Klingenstein, Marilyn's working career was in health care. She was a member of Grace United Church of Christ of Loyal Oak, KISS sewing guild, and spent her retirement quilting with friends. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings, the father of her children, Konrad Becker, and son in-law, David; she is survived by daughter, Kim Gravis; son, Konrad (Karen); grandchildren, Kyle and Karly Becker. The family wishes to thank Marilyn's friends for their love and support as well as Crossroads Hospice for their care during her final journey. A service to celebrate Marilyn's life will be held 2 p.m. SUNDAY, July 19th, at Grace U.C.C. of Loyal Oak, Rev. Kurt Wieser officiating. Private inurnment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace United Church of Christ of Loyal Oak, 3285 Cleveland-Massillon Rd., Norton, OH 44203. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.