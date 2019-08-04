|
|
Marilyn J.
(Gardner)
Bowers Brocco
MOGADORE -- Marilyn J. (Gardner) Bowers Brocco, age 84, passed away on August 1, 2019.
Born on December 27, 1934 in Portage Lakes, she lived in Mogadore most of her life, and with her husband, Jim was co-owner of J. Bowers Construction. Marilyn loved to golf and travel.
Preceded in death by her parents, Albert Gardner and Helen Winebrenner Gardner; husbands, James E. Bowers and Louis R. Brocco; son, Rick Bowers; daughter, Teri Bonvenuto; and grandson, Aaron Kilgore, Marilyn is survived by her children, Sue (Jack) Bush and Jeanne (Rick) Montecalvo; son-in-law, Mark Bonvenuto; daughter-in-law, Coral Bowers; step children, Lynne (Art), Dana and Philip; grandchildren, Kris (Megan) Kilgore, Chelsea (Matt) Kalister, Adam (Stefanie) Bonvenuto, Ashley (Jarod) Thomas, Sean (Julie) Bowers and Christie (Joel) Petit; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Kilgore, Drew and Lexie Bonvenuto, Gavin and Preston Thomas, Taylor, Kyle and Annie Bowers, and Alexandria, Ellie, Rickey and Rex Petit; brother, Gene (Mary) Gardner; her left behind groups, the Friday Night Prestwick dinner group, ladies of Mogadore Garden Club, and High School Alumni lunch group; her good friend, Ann; and many other close friends.
Per Marilyn's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Greenwood Cemetery Association, 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260.
(Hopkins Lawver, Mogadore, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019