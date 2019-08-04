Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Brocco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn J. Bowers (Gardner) Brocco


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn J. Bowers (Gardner) Brocco Obituary
Marilyn J.

(Gardner)

Bowers Brocco

MOGADORE -- Marilyn J. (Gardner) Bowers Brocco, age 84, passed away on August 1, 2019.

Born on December 27, 1934 in Portage Lakes, she lived in Mogadore most of her life, and with her husband, Jim was co-owner of J. Bowers Construction. Marilyn loved to golf and travel.

Preceded in death by her parents, Albert Gardner and Helen Winebrenner Gardner; husbands, James E. Bowers and Louis R. Brocco; son, Rick Bowers; daughter, Teri Bonvenuto; and grandson, Aaron Kilgore, Marilyn is survived by her children, Sue (Jack) Bush and Jeanne (Rick) Montecalvo; son-in-law, Mark Bonvenuto; daughter-in-law, Coral Bowers; step children, Lynne (Art), Dana and Philip; grandchildren, Kris (Megan) Kilgore, Chelsea (Matt) Kalister, Adam (Stefanie) Bonvenuto, Ashley (Jarod) Thomas, Sean (Julie) Bowers and Christie (Joel) Petit; great-grandchildren, McKenzie Kilgore, Drew and Lexie Bonvenuto, Gavin and Preston Thomas, Taylor, Kyle and Annie Bowers, and Alexandria, Ellie, Rickey and Rex Petit; brother, Gene (Mary) Gardner; her left behind groups, the Friday Night Prestwick dinner group, ladies of Mogadore Garden Club, and High School Alumni lunch group; her good friend, Ann; and many other close friends.

Per Marilyn's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Greenwood Cemetery Association, 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260.

(Hopkins Lawver, Mogadore, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now