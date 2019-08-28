Home

Marilyn J. Bowers (Gardner) Brocco

Marilyn J. Bowers (Gardner) Brocco Obituary
Marilyn J. (Gardner) Bowers Brocco MOGADORE -- Marilyn J. (Gardner) Bowers Brocco, age 84, passed away on August 1, 2019. Per Marilyn's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Private graveside services and burial will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. The family suggests memorial contributions to the Greenwood Cemetery Association, 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, OH 44260. (Hopkins Lawver, Mogadore, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
