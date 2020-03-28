|
TALLMADGE -- Marilyn Jackson, 84, went to be with the Lord March 21, 2020. Marilyn was raised in Stow. She married her high school sweetheart, Jim, and they were married for 55 years. They built their home in Tallmadge and raised two daughters. Marilyn was loving, compassionate and giving. She valued time spent with family and friends. She went back to work when her kids were older and worked at Kent State until she retired. Marilyn was active in the Prime Time group at The Chapel. She enjoyed helping others and she was involved in various volunteer projects. Marilyn also enjoyed using her creative skills, reading, swimming, hot coffee and a big bowl of ice cream. She was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Jackson; parents, Leon and Marie Biltz; brother, John Biltz; son in-law, Bill Miller and nephew, Craig Jackson. Marilyn is survived by her daughters, Chris (Ed) Lerch and Jennifer Miller, both of Tallmadge; grandchildren, Ashley (Joe) Marochino and Jamie Lerch of Tallmadge; brother in-law/sister in-law, Don and Nita Jackson; sisters in-law, Marge Von Stein and Sandie Hurd; nieces, Kathy Jackson and Connie Boyden; nephews, Brian Jackson and Dave Biltz. A private family service was held and a celebration of life will follow at a later date. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Danbury Woods -Cuyahoga Falls and Elara Caring Hospice for their love and care for Marilyn. Memorial donations may be directed to the , 70 West Streetsboro Road, Hudson, OH 44236.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020