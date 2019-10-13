|
"Together Again" TAMPA, Fla. -- Marilyn Jane (Janie) Anthony Lehman, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 25, 2019 surrounded by her family and loved ones. A native of Bexley, Ohio, Marilyn was a graduate of Bexley High School and Heidelberg College, Tiffin, OH. It was at "The Berg" that she met the man who stole her heart, R. George "Bo" Lehman; they married the day after graduation in June of 1955. After graduation Marilyn taught at elementary schools in the Akron/Barberton area. Most of her 28 year teaching career was spent at Nolley Elementary in Manchester, OH. Mom graduated from The University of Akron in 1985 with a Masters in Elementary Education and was a proud inductee of the teaching society, Phi Kappa Gamma. Outside of her love and devotion to her family, which always came first, she was a gifted teacher who touched the lives of so many students throughout her career. Her commitment to teaching was her true calling and she was highly admired by her colleagues. Mom was a lady of many talents--her love of teaching was evident while teaching piano up until recently, teaching friends how to scrapbook and make greeting cards and most importantly, teaching us all how to accept life no matter what comes our way, with grace, humility and always always. a sense of humor. She could always be found at a piano wherever she was, playing her favorite tunes and entertaining all that were around her. Mom will always be remembered for her 138 pairs of crazy socks- for every occasion, every holiday, every design and color and some that should not be mentioned here, as well as her famous Friday afternoon martini happy hours in her apartment with her cherished friends while living at The Inn at Coal Ridge in Wadsworth, OH. Most recently of Tampa, FL, she continued to teach and entertain her many friends. She was a faithful member of Lakeview United Methodist Church in Barberton until her move to Tampa, May of 2018. Mom was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, R. George "Bo"; her parents, Edna and Harry R. Anthony of Columbus, OH; Sister, Anna Marie Smith, brothers, Harry Anthony, William Anthony and Herbert Anthony. She is survived by sister, Shirley Chambers of Ada, OH; daughter, Laurie Lasko (Michael) of Tampa, FL; Michael Lehman (Belinda) of Clayton, NC; John Lehman of Charlotte, NC; Grandchildren, Michael Lehman (Kelly) of Medina, OH and Madison Ray of Berea, OH; Beau Lasko (Jacqueline) of Tampa, FL; Brooke Lasko of Southport, NC; Grandma "Gigi" had four great granddaughters: Presley, Julia, Willow and Jesslyn. The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the many caregivers both in Ohio and Tampa that showed her love and compassion during their care. We have all been blessed with their presence during this journey. A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 19th at Lakeview United Methodist Church, 211 Third St., NW., Barberton, OH 44203. The family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 13, 2019