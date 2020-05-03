Marilyn Jane McCamont
McCamont May 2, 1925 March 29, 2020 Marilyn Jane Randall McCamont passed away peacefully in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on March 29th, at the age of 94. Marilyn was born in Akron, Ohio, on May 2, 1925, the only child of Merrill R. Randall and Gahnelle S. Randall, both of whom predeceased her. Marilyn spent most of her life in Akron with the exception of the few years she and her husband were moved from coast to coast by the U.S. Navy, and the past four years during which she resided in Ann Arbor to be near her sole child, Christine J. McCamont. Her favorite period of life was visiting her high school sweetheart, John ("Jack") A. McCamont, while he attended the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis prior to their marriage. Unfortunately that marriage did not last and Marilyn and her young daughter, returned to Akron to be with her loving parents. Marilyn graduated from Akron's Buchtel High School and always looked forward to her class reunions. She graduated with a teaching degree from the University of Akron where she pledged Delta Gamma Sorority, an affiliation that filled her with pride and loyalty her entire life. She loved socializing and was a member of numerous organizations, including the Order of the Eastern Star and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was a devout Christian and loved to study the Bible. Attending Bible Study brought her great comfort and strength in recent years. Marilyn lived for her daughter, "Christie," and was anxious to serve as room mother, PTA member, Band and Orchestra Parent, chauffeur to Christie and her friends, or anything else that allowed her to spend more time getting to know her daughter's friends. Her sincere smile and her genuine interest and joy in everyone will long be remembered, as was her unfailing acknowledgement of birthdays and kindnesses with timely and cherished cards and notes. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed by her daughter; her cousins, Nancy Buetikofer (Larry), their sons, wives, and children, and Wesley G. Shaffer (Beverly), their sons, wife and children.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
