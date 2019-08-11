|
|
Marilyn Jean Stern (Pallage) Marilyn Jean Pallage Stern, 81, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was a teacher and a master quilter. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Stern, she leaves behind Andy Daily and his wife (Karen), John Daily, Jane Cera and her husband (Gianfranco), Anne Tunney, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Marilyn to Emory Goizueta Alzheimer's Research Center, www.alzheimers.emory.edu. Condolences may be made at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019