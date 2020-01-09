|
Marilyn Jean Townsend, age 91, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at Greenewood Manor in Xenia, Ohio, where she had been a resident since 2017. She was born on September 9, 1928 in Akron, Ohio the daughter of the late Harry H. West and Ruth (Williams) West. Until recent years a lifelong Akronite, Mrs. Townsend, a loving wife and mother, worked for B.F. Goodrich Rubber Co. and J.C. Penney Co. as well as serving alongside her husband in a variety of home-based businesses over the years. She was a faithful member of the West Hill Baptist Church, and the D.M.A's. She was a friend and neighbor to many and will be sadly missed. Marilyn is survived by two daughters, Marilyn Jean Townsend of Medina, Ohio, and Suzanne Tabor (Rev. Chuck) of The Villages, Florida; as well as three grandchildren, Tiffany (Bradley) of Xenia, Ohio, Charles Tabor of Hillsborough, New Hampshire, and Andrew Tabor from Batavia, Ohio. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren, Addyson, Alexis, Nate, Alyssa, Chase and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford J. Townsend. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at West Hill Baptist Church, 605 N Revere Road, Akron, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the West Hill Baptist Church. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory in Hillsboro is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 9, 2020