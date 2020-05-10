JoAnn Pettit, age 90, passed away on April 29, 2020. Born in Akron, she was a graduate of North High School, and lived in Mogadore most of her life. JoAnn was employed with the Railroad, Arbogast Fishing and Hallmark during a 30 year period. She enjoyed laughing, gambling, growing flowers and loved butterflies. Preceded in death by her husband, Elkins Pettit, and parents, Wayne and Dorothy Williams, she is survived by sons, David Robbins of Tucson, Ariz. and Dennis Robbins (Mary) of Mogadore; daughter, Susan Pettit Donath (Rob) of Tucson, Ariz.; grandchildren, Amy Robbins Lee, Rob Robbins (Amy), Jeremy Robbins (Jody), Dennis M. Robbins, Angie Robbins Wyatt (James), Jenni Robbins Fournier (Justin), Steven Robbins (Britany), Heather Donath, Allyson Donath and Kaylee Donath; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Clayton, Garrett, Michaela, Kelsey, Kenzie, Addyson, Cooper, Avery, Sam, Lucy, Jackson, Jordan, Josie, Drew, Abby, Sara, Haley and Christian. A Celebration of JoAnn's life will take place after Covid-19 restrictions. Private burial will take place at Grandview Memorial Park in Ravenna. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com