BARBERTON -- She was clothed in strength and dignity and laughed without fear of the future. Our mother, our matriarch, our teacher passed away on February 2nd, 2020 at the age of 84. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and siblings. Her spirit was enveloped by all her family members who preceded her in death, along with the warmth and love of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was born July 20, 1935 in Barberton, Ohio to William and Edith (Daugherty) Witwer. Mom lived a life of faith and often referred to Jesus Christ as her best friend. Although her journey was sometimes fraught with unspeakable tragedy and loss, judgment of others or unkind words were never uttered. She loved her children unconditionally and taught us how to love, pray and forgive. Through her daily walk with God, she showed us how to build our own personal relationship with Him; the greatest gift a mother can give her children. The deep sense of loss and heartbreak we all feel is made bearable by the knowledge that mom is in the arms of God in Heaven and reunited with her loving husband and other family and friends who have gone before her. No longer struggling, mom is swathed in glory and peace while celebrating her arrival in paradise. Mom was preceded in death by her loving husband of 50 years, Michael Carl Haught; her sons, Michael Ray (Debbie, also deceased,) and John; her daughters: Patricia Sigal (Mike), Kelley Muckleroy (Jerry), and Andrea Smith (Hank). Her grandchildren: Jamie and Mark Muckleroy, Jason Sigal, Ryan and Christian Smith and Nittalia McGhee. Her sisters, Joan Curtis and Elaine Richards (Bill) along with her parents, William and Edith Witwer. She is survived by her daughter, Colleen Brown and sons, Mark and Matthew Haught, her grandchildren: Michael Haught, Stacy Hervet (Ed), Nicholas Haught (Sandy), Erica McGhee, Courtney Haught, Andrew (Amy) and David Muckleroy, Katelin Haught, Jason Fulks, Jeremy and Joshua Haught, Henry Smith IV (Toni), Jacob, Aharon and Lucas Smith. Also survived by siblings, Suzanne Smith, Nancy Horracks, Connie Jackson, William, Richard and Robert Witwer and Rosemary Cummings; sister-in-law, Joanne Dimick, along with 28 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Mom, we are so proud to be your children we love you so much and until we see you again, we will miss you, think of you, and continue in the path of Our Lord forever. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Rd. Norton. Fr. James Maloney celebrant. Calling Hours Wednesday from 5 - 7 P.M. at the SILVA-HOSTETLER FUNERAL HOME, 1199 Wooster Rd. West, Barberton. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 4, 2020