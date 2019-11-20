Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:30 AM
Grandview United Methodist Church
2315 Phelps Ave.
Cuyahoga Falls, OH
Marilyn K. Woodward

Marilyn K. Woodward Obituary
STOW -- Marilyn K. Woodward, 82, died November 15, 2019. Born in Charleston, WV, she lived in Martins Ferry, OH until she graduated high school then moved to attend Kent State University, earning a degree in education, and worked many years at Firestone Tire & Rubber in Akron. She was a longtime Stow resident and attended Grandview United Methodist Church, often serving bereavement dinners. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards as well as reading and embroidery. She was faithful in keeping in touch with friends and family, especially by mailing annual family letters and thoughtfully remembering those she cared about by sending cards in the mail on special occasions. She will always be remembered by her family for making gatherings memorable with good food and her decorations for the holidays. Preceded in death by her husband of 33 years. Charles;; son, David, and parents, John and Olga Murie, she is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Roy) Garrett; daughter-in-law, Carol Woodward; grandchildren, Steven (Roxanne), Kyle, Loretta, Charles and Ember, and great-grandchildren, Noah and Owen. Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home for visitation Friday, 5 to 8 PM. Rev. David Hull-Frye will conduct service Saturday, 9:30 AM at Grandview United Methodist Church, 2315 Phelps Ave., Cuyahoga Falls 44223. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Wheeling, ,W.Va. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to the , Grandview United Methodist Church, or Harbor Light Hospice. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019
