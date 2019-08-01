|
Marilyn L. Rowe
Marilyn Rowe, 94, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, died peacefully on Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio to Clare and Laura Whitacre. Marilyn was a teacher and taught various subjects in the Ohio Public School Systems of Crestline, Mansfield, Steubenville and Cuyahoga Falls. Her degree in education was achieved at Bowling Green State University in 1947 after having graduated from Ashland High School in 1943. It was at Bowling Green, where the Delta Gamma sorority girl won the heart of the quarterback of the Falcon's Football Team, Ennis Walker. They were married for 25 years until Ennis's death in 1973. In 1978, Marilyn married Robert L. Rowe, whom she had met through mutual friends. Marilyn and Bob enjoyed family and friends, entertaining, and golfing. They both loved to travel and took many wonderful trips together. They particularly enjoyed wintering in Marco Island, Florida. Bob died in June of 2007. Until dementia began to diminish her enthusiastic love of life, Marilyn had many hobbies and passions. She was an avid golfer and bridge player, competitively playing both at her beloved Congress Lake Club and at many other courses and card tables in the area. She was particularly proud to have won the 2002 Crest Championship at CLC. Marilyn was an outstanding cook, and expert seamstress and knitter. She was a big sports fan, especially of college athletics and was passionate about the Ohio State Buckeyes. It is fitting that when she passed away, she was wearing scarlet and gray. GO BUCKS! Marilyn was a very good friend, keeping in touch with friends from every stage of her life and making new ones wherever she went. Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Susan L. Walker (Terry Rutledge) of Brimfield, Ohio; stepson and daughter-in-law, Bob and Kathy Rowe of McKinney, Texas and their sons, Andrew and Daniel; and stepdaughter and son-in-law, Carol and Bill Vozar of Green, Ohio, and their sons, Nicholas and Curtis. Calling hours will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. A Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Charitable donations may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 or Bethany United Church of Christ, 1235 Broad Blvd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 or one's favorite charity. (McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019