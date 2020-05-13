) Marilyn Luella Tayse (nee Slegus) passed away on May 10, 2020 at The Colony Healthcare Center in Tallmadge, Ohio of COVID-19 at the age of 75. She was preceded in death by her loving parents, William George and Helen Grace Slegus (nee Carney); husband, Grady Carval Tayse. Marilyn is remembered by her sons, Kevin of Kenmore, Ohio and Joshua (Jessica) of Fairlawn, Ohio; grandson, Alan; granddaughter, Cassandra; brother, Jack Slegus of Silver Lake, Ohio. Marilyn was born in Kenmore, Ohio and graduated from Kenmore High School. She worked for Lawson's/Dairy-Mart for almost thirty years. She enjoyed over forty years with her sorority sisters of Beta Sigma Phi and also loved going to the Zoo, watching soap operas, walking Lake Anna and window shopping. Private burial will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will hold a video memorial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marilyn's name can be made to Summit County Metro Parks at http://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/summitmetroparkfoundation/donate/html. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Tayse family. Message and memories of Marilyn can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2020.