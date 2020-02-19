|
Marilyn Ericson, 95, of Cuyahoga Falls passed away February 15, 2020. She was born April 2, 1924 in Sandusky to Wenzel and Luella Schlaffer and was a long time area resident. After completing high school she honorably served her county in the U.S. Navy. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by husbands, George W. Duffey and Lloyd J. Ericson; sister, Sue Stamm; daughter, Pamela A. Brunyanski; and son, David L. Duffey. She is survived by children, Dr. Jeffery A. Duffey, Suzzane C. Skinner, Maureen E. Duffey-Riggins, Terrance J. Duffey and Amy L. Loeb; step-children, Lloyd Ericson, Linda Yarnelle, Lisa J. Delonge, and numerous grandchildren. Rev. Douglas Denton will officiate funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Tr. in Cuyahoga Falls, where friends may call one hour prior to service time. Interment at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the or Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2020