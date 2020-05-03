STOW -- Marilyn Marie Marotto, 60, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Born in Akron, grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, she attended Weaver School. She loved working for Clay Crafters and was very active with Constant Companions. Preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Adelaide (nee Constantine) Marotto and sister, Margaret Mary Marotto, she is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ron and JeriLynn Marotto; sister-in-law, Linda Frost; nieces and nephews, Michael (Sarah) Marotto, Sarah (Charlie) Greubel, Anthony Marotto (Bianca Kontra); great nieces and nephews Gabby, Vince, Addie and Hank. Her greeting was usually "I remember you!", even if you were meeting for the first time. She was well loved by her family including her Northview family, Linda, Cristen, and Nancy and her wonderful caregivers. She will be remembered for her legendary sarcastic whit, her laugh, her smile, her hugs, and her love of a great meal. Friends may call Monday, 4 to 6 P.M. at Redmon Funeral Home. Private burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Up With Downs, www.upwithdowns.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.