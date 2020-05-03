Marilyn Marie Marotto
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOW -- Marilyn Marie Marotto, 60, passed away peacefully on May 1, 2020. Born in Akron, grew up in Cuyahoga Falls, she attended Weaver School. She loved working for Clay Crafters and was very active with Constant Companions. Preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Adelaide (nee Constantine) Marotto and sister, Margaret Mary Marotto, she is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Ron and JeriLynn Marotto; sister-in-law, Linda Frost; nieces and nephews, Michael (Sarah) Marotto, Sarah (Charlie) Greubel, Anthony Marotto (Bianca Kontra); great nieces and nephews Gabby, Vince, Addie and Hank. Her greeting was usually "I remember you!", even if you were meeting for the first time. She was well loved by her family including her Northview family, Linda, Cristen, and Nancy and her wonderful caregivers. She will be remembered for her legendary sarcastic whit, her laugh, her smile, her hugs, and her love of a great meal. Friends may call Monday, 4 to 6 P.M. at Redmon Funeral Home. Private burial Holy Cross Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Up With Downs, www.upwithdowns.org. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
4
Visitation
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved