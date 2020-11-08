1/1
Marilyn "Jean" Merrow
1937 - 2020
Jean Merrow, 83, passed away November 2, 2020. She was born June 17, 1937 in Cuyahoga Falls to the late Archie and Iva Chart. Jean was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star Falls Chapter #245 and Ladies' Oriental Shrine Kadesh Court #19 PHP. Besides her parents; Jean was preceded in death by her son, David C. Merrow. She is survived by her husband, David Merrow and daughter, Pam (Wayne) Spencer; as well as many loving friends. A private graveside service has taken place at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schermesser Funeral Homes, Inc.
600 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 899-9107
