Jean Merrow, 83, passed away November 2, 2020. She was born June 17, 1937 in Cuyahoga Falls to the late Archie and Iva Chart. Jean was a member of the Order of The Eastern Star Falls Chapter #245 and Ladies' Oriental Shrine Kadesh Court #19 PHP. Besides her parents; Jean was preceded in death by her son, David C. Merrow. She is survived by her husband, David Merrow and daughter, Pam (Wayne) Spencer; as well as many loving friends. A private graveside service has taken place at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean's name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
, Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 33607. To leave a special message online for the family, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com
. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com