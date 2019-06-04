|
Marilyn Shriner
Marilyn Shriner, 76, died at her residence in Bluffton, S.C. on May 30.
She is survived by her trusted care partner and companion, Toy Friedberg and son, Michael (Tina) Boden of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She died of COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease).
Arrangements by Sauls Funeral Home. In accordance with Marilyn's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name with Hospice Care of the Lowcountry, P.O. Box 3827, Bluffton, SC 29910.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 4, 2019