Marilynn Collins Murphy Marilynn Collins Murphy of Akron, Ohio passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019 at the age of 87. Marilynn was born on June 28, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to Elmer and Anne Collins. Marilynn graduated from Lourdes Academy in 1950. She completed her nursing degree in 1953 at St. Vincent's Charity School of Nursing in Cleveland. She worked several impactful nursing assignments, including the Visiting Nurse Service in Cleveland, Akron Children's Hospital, and Ignatia Hall at St. Thomas Hospital. Marilynn met James E. Murphy at the 1952 Notre Dame v. Navy football game in Cleveland, married in 1956, and had five children. They had been married for 63 years. A faithful Catholic, Marilynn was always active at St. Hilary Parish in Fairlawn, Ohio. She was a Eucharistic Minister to area nursing homes, as well as a weekly Eucharistic Adoration attendant. Undeniably social, Marilynn always had good stories to share and great friends to share them with. She loved lunch outings, traveling abroad, window shopping, exercise classes, musicals, and hats for all occasions. The best of days ended with pretzels and pop or a grape Popsicle on the red couch. Marilynn is survived by her husband, retired Summit County Judge James E. Murphy; her five children, Mary (Thomas) Dye, James (Rosary), Maureen, Michael, and Patrick (Carol); three grandchildren, Kathryn Dye, Anne (Andrew) Zakrajsek, and Luke Murphy; and three great-grandchildren, James, Marilynn, and Michael Zakrajsek. Visitation will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 25th at Ciriello and Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller, in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 2750 W. Market St., Fairlawn 44333, at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 26th. Private inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Hilary Parish in Fairlawn.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019