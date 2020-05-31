Marion Haury, 92 years old, passed away on February 23, 2020 in Fort Collins, Colorado. Long time Akron resident, Marion was married to Hugh Haury for 35 years. They had two daughters, Karen Alexander and Patricia Bonazzoli. Marion and Hugh lived in Pennsylvania for many years enjoying making friends, golfing and dancing to great music. In 1999, Marion returned to Ohio to be near friends and family. She joined the Cuyahoga Falls Women's Club where she spent many fun days at the bridge table. Recently Marion moved to enjoy the wide open skies of Colorado. She will be dearly missed by Patricia and Paul Bonazzoli, (Fort Collins, Co) her grandchildren Kimberly Alexander (Toledo, OH) , Kevin and Mary Alexander (Kansas City, MO) and their four wonderful children. A private memorial service will take place at a later date.







