Marion Taylor passed away on March 13, 2020. Born in Barberton to Lee Grant and Cora Lee Taylor, she graduated from Barberton High School, Central State University and University of Cincinnati. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister, Lucille (Joe) Harris; brother, Gary Taylor; nephews, Kenny Taylor (Abdul Jihad) and Stirlyn (Billie-Jean) Harris; niece, Wendy (Kenny) Neloms; great-nephews, Timothy and Travis Harris; great-niece, Ashley Taylor; life-long sister/friend, JoAnn Neal; special friends, Pauline Roberson and Aljean Rogers; along with a host of other relatives and friends. Private family service to be held.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 18, 2020
