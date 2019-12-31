|
|
Marjorie A. Hoover, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, formerly of Copley, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019. Marjorie "Margie" was born on March 31, 1930 in Akron, Ohio to parents Addis and Dessie Steele. She graduated from Garfield High School in 1948. Margie worked for Goodyear in Akron, Ohio, where she met her husband Bill. The two of them were married in 1955. After a few years in Akron, they moved to Tenafly, New Jersey, where all four of their children were born. In 1966, they moved the family to Brussels, Belgium for 7 years before returning to Akron. While in Belgium, Margie made many lifelong friends and enjoyed traveling throughout Europe. Margie was an amazing mother and wife, not returning to work to raise her children. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends both locally and abroad, traveling to visit her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and playing bridge with her long time bridge group friends. Margie was a member of Copley United Methodist Church for many years and most recently Mt. Zwingli United Church of Christ. Her husband, Bill preceded Margie in death on January 23, 2016. Her brothers, Jack, Jim and Ted and her sister, Betty, also precede her in death. She is survived by her children, Phyllis (Mike) Hardgrove, Beth Sharkey, Nancy (Leroy) Feltz, Bill (Gail) Hoover; her grandchildren, Nicole, Kyle, Liz, Collin, Jenifer, Lauren, Natalie and Laura; and many nieces, nephews and close friends. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, Akron, OH 44333. Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 3rd and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4th at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Copley Fire and Rescue, 1540 S. Cleveland-Massillon Rd, Copley, OH 44321. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020